The secretariat of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in Islamabad would be inaugurated tomorrow (Monday) by the party’s convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Secretary information of MQM-P’s upper Punjab Malik Bilal Mahmood said that the party would also announce its office holders in Punjab.

The MQM-P said important MQM-P figures including federal ministers and National Assembly members would also participate in the inauguration ceremony.