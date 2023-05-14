Sunday, May 14, 2023
No one except Imran talks against national institutions, says Sardar Tanveer

Web Desk
8:13 PM | May 14, 2023
National

Azad Kashmir former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said on Sunday that no other leader but only Imran Khan talked against national institutions.

Talking to the media, he said the media should play an important role in creating public opinion adding when his government was about to end, the PTI chairman made different narratives against national institutions mentioning the need of media to make people aware in this regard.

Mr Ilyas raised question that army officers were called by nick names in the meetings of PTI and raised question that if Imran Khan was unhappy with army then why the former army chief was given extension.

