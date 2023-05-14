Sunday, May 14, 2023
Pakistan Civil Soldier Organisation (PCSO) takes out rally in favor of Pak Army

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-Pakistan Civil Soldier Organization (PCSO) Larkana on Saturday taken-out a rally as an expression of solidarity with the Pakistan Army. The rally started from Kamal Attaturk Memorial Tower, Bakrani Road, Station Road, Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club.

The rally was led by Rustam Ali Sheikh, Ghous Bakhsh Mughiri, Ahsan Sulaman Kamboho, Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, Inam Sadiq Bhutto, Syed Rustam Ali Shah, Abdul Aziz Abbasi, Mumtaz Ahmad Jamali, Iqbal Ahmad Bhutto and others. The participants of the rally were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the Pak Army and Pakistan Zindabad. On the occasion, they said that the workers of the political party organized a protest in Punjab and KPK. As part of the conspiracy, stones were pelted at the soldiers of the Pakistan Army and government buildings and vehicles were burnt. They also said that the miscreants who can be counted on the fingers are doing such acts by spoiling the peaceful environment of the country, which we want to tell that every citizen of the country, including us, is with the Pakistan Army. Speakers further said that all the miscreants involved in the upcoming incidents should be arrested and punished severely so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

