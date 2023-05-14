Pakistan finish 16th out of 16 in Junior Davis Cup qualifying; worst ever in history  

LAHORE -Pakistan’s junior tennis team faced a devastating blow as they finished in the 16th position out of 16 teams in the 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. This defeat marks the worst performance ever recorded by the national junior side in the history of the country’s tennis. According to information made available here on Saturday, in a disappointing turn of events, Pakistan lost the match for the 15th-16th position against Iran 0-2. Mani Kardan of Iran showcased exceptional skill against Pakistan’s Hamza Roman, outplaying him 6-4, 6-2. In the second singles match, Iran’s Mehrad Mansouri secured a comfortable win against Nadir Reza Mirza, with a final score of 6-3, 6-3, sealing the unassailable victory. Due to the doubles match not taking place, Iran secured the 15th position in the event. Expressing his disappointment, Col Asif Dar (R) stated, “Pakistan’s Junior Davis Cup team finished 16th out of 16 teams. They remain winless so far, and Iran’s decisive 2-0 triumph further highlights their struggle to avoid last place. The recent demotion of Pakistan’s Senior Davis Cup team to lower divisions is also concerning, as it raises questions about the management of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). The PTF officials have been in office since November 24, 2022, surpassing their tenure illegally, which goes against their own Constitution. It is disheartening to see the Pakistan Olympic Association turn a blind eye to these grave violations, while the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) appears clueless as usual. How long will this continue?” He continued, “This defeat stands as the worst in the history of Pakistan tennis. Such outcomes occur when incompetent individuals oversee the affairs of the PTF without consulting senior professionals. If the administration is managed with honesty and professionalism, such results would never arise. The PTF is plagued by politics and unprofessionalism, and it is high time for the PTF president to acknowledge the shortcomings of his team, which is letting him down.”