Pakistan just hosted an Indian Team amidst political chaose in BFAME 2023 Lahore

The BFAME Championship held in PC Lahore since the 5th of May concluded this Saturday.

The Pakistan Bridge Federation hosted teams from India, UAE, Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh.

Pakistan hosted the BFAME championship after more then a decade and the President BFAME, Mr. Bahajat Al Majali said

"We have recieved a welcome bigger then our expectations in Lahore. We got to experience not only a great Championship but Pakistan's hospitality and its richness of art and culture. This will be a BFAME to remember for us and the teams."

Mr. Mubasher Lucman, President PBF said, "It has been a great honor to be hosting BFAME in Pakistan. All teams have a had a great time playing and networking with people here. Pakistan Bridge Federation will now be working at expanding the game of Bridge and hosting & participating in international competitions."

Pakistan hosted an Indian Delegation of 33 members right here in Lahore amidst many ongoing political scenarios.

The Indian Team's Captian

Indian Captian Ranjan Bhattachariya said, "We are thankful to PBF for hosting us with such attention and love in Pakistan. It has truly been an experience to remember and we are glad that we will be representing our Zone in Bermuda Bowl in Morocco."

The BFAME Championship condluded with the Indian Team winning both Open and Women Team Categories.