Sunday, May 14, 2023
Pakistan Shaheens hand Zimbabwe A an innings defeat

Pakistan Shaheens hand Zimbabwe A an innings defeat
OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Pakistan Shaheens defeated Zimbabwe A by an innings and 41 runs on the fourth day of the second four-day match at the Mutare Sports Club in Mutare.

According to information made available here on Saturday, it took only 9.3 overs for the visitors to wrap up the innings and take the remaining three wickets as Zimbabwe A could add only 37 runs to their overnight score of 238 for seven in 76 overs. For Pakistan Shaheens, right-arm fast Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets for 49 runs. He ended up with match figures of seven for 85. Shahnawaz Dahani and Aamir Jamal snapped two wickets apiece in the second innings. The win means Pakistan Shaheens have completed a clean-sweep over Zimbabwe A across the two four-day matches. Shaheens won the first four-day match by eight wickets which was played at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe from 3-6 May. Shaheens will now take on Zimbabwe’s national side in the six-match one-day series starting from 17 May in Harare.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 479 all out, 116 overs (Haseebullah 117, Hussain Talat 74, Omair Bin Yousuf 65, Mohammad Huraira 64; Victor Nyauchi 5-125, Tanaka Chivanga 3-89) beat ZIMBABWE A 163 all out, 56.4 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 66, Dion Myers 50; M Ali 4-36, Mehran Mumtaz 3-36, Aamir Jamal 3-51) and 275 all out, 85.3 overs (Nyasha Mayavo 55, Tony Munyonga 43; M Ali 3-49, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-33) by an innings and 41 runs. 

