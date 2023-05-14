Parliament to resist if PM convicted of contempt of court: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the country was thrown into flames under a planned programme and Pakistan's enemies have created such a group that is ready to fulfil their aspirations.

Speaking at a press conference in Gujranwala, Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the parliament will resist any action taken against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for contempt of court. The decision about the elections was not made only by the Prime Minister, but by the parliament as well. The courts should have asked about Radio Pakistan, Jinnah House, Toll Plaza, and Metro Station instead they expressed contentment over seeing a person again in the court.

The federal minister further said that we will protect the lives and property of citizens of this country, the destruction wreaked by PTI was only done by terrorists a few years ago. Only terrorists have conducted attacks on GHQ, Navy and other buildings, we will take action against these miscreants while upholding constitution, the courts should consider this issue of tension.

He said that all political parties should pay attention together to bring stability in the country, a government acceptable to everyone should be formed on the basis of vote. Imran Khan has challenged the new NAB law, we expect him to go to the court and say that he does not want to take advantage of the new NAB laws. At one hand, he is benefiting from the NAB laws and on the other hand, challenging them in courts.