PM sets 72-hour deadline to arrest rioters

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday ordered authorities to arrest all those involved in violent acts after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest this week sparked deadly unrest. Shehbaz Sharif tweeted on Saturday that he had given authorities 72 hours to arrest those connected to acts of arson seen in recent days. He said "all available resources" would be made available to law enforcement as part of the operation, and that those arrested would be tried by anti-terrorism courts.

"Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government,” he said. “Their cases will be tried by the anti-terrorism courts.”

Authorities have successfully identified most of the culprits involved in ransacking and burning public properties including military installations in the Punjab and KP provinces on May 9 following the arrest of PTI leader Imran Khan.

Several special teams of the Law Enforcement Agencies comprising police and Intelligence officers are working to unearth all the characters who planned, facilitated or executed the attacks during violent protests across the country.

Credible sources told The Nation that in the Punjab province many of culprits who attacked Jinnah House and destroyed most of the precious goods have been identified. Raids are underway to arrests all of them, an official said, requesting anonymity.

The ringleaders involved in ransacking public and private properties in the Punjab province are identified by police as Danish Munir of Lahore, Saood Resident of Lahore, Adnan Ashraf Lahore, Farooq Zaman Rawalpindi, Ali Hassan Abbas Lahore, Masood Meeraj Lahore, Muhammad Taimor Jafar Lodhran, Ali iftikhar Lahore, Amir Hamza Pak patan, Waqas Pervaiz Lahore, Sajjad Saeed Multan, Yousaf Gulzar Lahore, Muhammad Arsalan Lahore and Ali Raza Okara.

Sources also said that the identification process of remaining attackers is in progress after registration of FIRs against these attackers. Sources said these PTI workers were armed with weapons sticks, rods, stones and petrol bombs.

In KP province those who’ve attacked historic Radio Pakistan Building in Peshawar and Peshawar Cantt have been Identified.

Those who’ve been identified include Gul Dad Khan Bajor, Bashir khan lower Dir, Malik Shafi Ullah lowerdir, Malik Liaqat Ali Lowerdir, Azam khan, Rehan Zeb Bajor, Imtiaz Rehman, Rahem Ullah, Awaal khan, Feroz shah, Asim Shoaib, Shakeel Ahmed Ex MPA of Malakand, Dr Khalil Ur Rehman bajor, Riasat Khan district Mohmand, Mohtaram Khan Mohmand, Sajjad Muhammad Mohmand, Hamza Latif Mansehra, Taimor Ahmed Abbotabad, Sheheryar Khan Abbotabad, Wahab Hangu, Safdar Hussein Abbott abad, Muhammad Ayaz Abbotabad, Taimor Khalid Abbotabad and Awais Khan Yusafzai.