PM vows to give no relief to planners, instigators & abettors of attack on Jinnah House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says PTI Chief Imran Khan is responsible for the barbaric act of torching of Corps Commander House in Lahore as he planned and instigated the act of arson.

Talking to media during his visit to Jinnah House in Lahore, he said the planners, instigators and abettors behind the attack would not be given any relief.

The Prime Minister said Jinnah House is the home of Corps Commander Lahore which was tragically and cruelly burnt on May 9.

He said the arsonists did not even care that it was a historical building and the army officer and his family were living there.

Shehbaz Sharif said the building was inhabited by the son of the soil who was on duty to protect his motherland.

He said this was a cruel and anti-state act which never happened before in the 75 years history of Pakistan. He said nobody could even think that such an incident would happen.

He said those who had perpetrated the act would be dealt with iron hands and brought to justice, to be given exemplary punishment.

Shehbaz Sharif said the barbaric act was committed against those sons of the soil who were eradicating terrorism for maintaining peace in the country.

The Prime Minister also visited CMH and Services Hospital in Lahore, and inquired after the well-being of the officers and police personnel who were wounded while performing their duties during the rioting.