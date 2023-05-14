Sunday, May 14, 2023
PML-N inherited attacks on judiciary: Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that PML-N had inherited attacks on Supreme Court.

In his tweet on the social networking site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that attacking the Supreme Court had been inherited by the PML-N.

The statements of hanging judges and staging sit-ins was a declaration of war against judiciary. He said non-participation of police in a meeting called by Registrar Supreme Court on security issue was a proof of civil disobedience.

He said the judiciary had saved the country from anarchy and civil war. Mr Rashid said final round would start tomorrow (Monday). A decision would be made in two to four weeks. Mr Rashid said added that elections will be held and the politics of fire and blood will end.

The head of Awami Muslim League further said that the economic situation was disastrous and the crisis was real. A bag of 20 kg flour was selling at Rs 3,400. Banning a party will not be easy.

He demanded an impartial investigation into attacks on buildings of the sensitive institutions of the army. Mr Rashid said, “The army is great, it doesn't need PML-N's demanding, fake and pretentious rallies.

