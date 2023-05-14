PML-N, PPP instruct parliamentarians to join protest outside SC

Islamabad is set for a showdown tomorrow (Monday) as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced a sit-in outside the Supreme Court, and two major parties of the government coalition, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), have instructed all their parliamentarians to participate.

The PPP has directed all its members of the National Assembly and senators to ensure participation in the sit-in.

Meanwhile, PML-N has also ordered the party leaders, officials, and members of parliament to participate in the protest.

The Jamiat Ulmae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convoys from Sindh will also reach Islamabad tomorrow, adding to the already tense atmosphere in the city.