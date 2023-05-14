PML-Q to hold rally in support of armed forces

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) announced on Sunday that they will be holding a rally to show their support for the Pakistan armed forces. The decision was made during a party meeting presided over by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, and was attended by several party leaders including Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain.

During the meeting, PML-Q leaders expressed their concerns over the ongoing chaotic situation in the country.

Chaudhry Shujaat announced that the rally in support of the armed forces will take place on Wednesday, May 17, starting from Muslim League House and ending at the Press Club. He urged all patriots and party supporters to participate in the rally.

Former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat expressed his sadness over the recent attacks on army installations across the country.

He accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders of inciting violence and encouraging their supporters to attack the army installations. He said that PTI's actions were intended to discourage the armed forces.

Chaudhry Sarwar condemned the attacks on army installations and said that such incidents result in international humiliation for Pakistan. He praised the army for dealing with patience and not allowing the enemy's scheme of making the army and the public fight each other to succeed.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain called for strict action against everyone involved in attacking the army's installations, stating that they are enemies of Pakistan.

He emphasised the need for strict action to set an example so that no one would dare to attack the army's installations in the future.