Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI all set to protest in Lahore today

PTI all set to protest in Lahore today
Web Desk
2:54 PM | May 14, 2023
National, Top Stories

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a countrywide strike call under the head of “Save Judiciary”.

PTI workers will observe a strike in every Union Council on the directions of the party.

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore Imtiaz Shaikh said the party will protest at the UC level across the provincial capital to show solidarity with the judiciary.

The PTI leaders have been directed to record their protest in every UC.

The development comes after the PDM announced to protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

On Friday, PDM head Maulana Fazl announced a sit-in outside the apex court on May 12 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was granted bail in several cases against him from Islamabad High Court a day after his release on the orders of a Supreme Court bench.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1684012733.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023