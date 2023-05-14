PTI all set to protest in Lahore today at 5pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a countrywide strike call under the head of “Save Judiciary”.

PTI workers will observe a strike in every Union Council on the directions of the party.

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore Imtiaz Shaikh said the party will protest at the UC level across the provincial capital to show solidarity with the judiciary.

The PTI leaders have been directed to record their protest in every UC.

The development comes after the PDM announced to protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

On Friday, PDM head Maulana Fazl announced a sit-in outside the apex court on May 12 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was granted bail in several cases against him from Islamabad High Court a day after his release on the orders of a Supreme Court bench.