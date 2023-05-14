Sunday, May 14, 2023
Punjab, Islamabad police authorised to shoot miscreants entering govt buildings

Web Desk
10:12 PM | May 14, 2023
The government of Punjab has given police full authorization to shoot miscreants entering government buildings, in a move aimed at ensuring public safety and order. This announcement was made by Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who stated that those who disrupt peace and order should be dealt with "iron hands".

In a similar vein, the Islamabad police have been granted additional powers and ordered to shoot at any miscreants and terrorists coming towards the police line, checkpoints, or police station.

This comes after Islamabad police IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued an order to remove all containers placed in the city following the implementation of Section 245 in the federal capital.

In a statement, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that all possible steps would be taken to maintain law and order, and that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands. This decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the public and to deter any potential threats.

