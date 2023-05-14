Sanaullah calls Imran rabble-rouser, says PTI's proscription only solution

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressed a press conference on Sunday and said violent protests took place in the country and proper planning was used to attack important properties in the country while calling Imran a ‘rabble rouser’ who always focused on politics of hatred.

Mr Sanaullah said Imran Khan did not condemn the attack that took place on May 9 and May 10 and he was awarded blanket relief suggesting that the PTI chief should form its ‘proscribed party’.

He said Imran khan utilized the corrupt money and method to develop a so-called trust by looting the nation’s Rs60 billion mentioning only Imran Khan and his wife’s names were included in the trust.

The minister added Imran Khan was not cooperating with investigation authorities regarding the plunder he did highlighting despite corruption of Rs60 billion, the chief justice welcomed PTI chief graciously.

Talking about the protests starting on Monday, he said he requested the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to change the location of protest due to security concerns while hoping that he was expecting a positive response.

He added the people were angry and if protests occurred in red zone, then it would be difficult to control the people and PDM chief was yet to reach a decision.

He added every political party and worker had right to constructively criticise the institution if there was any difference adding remaining in limit was very important mentioning the recent protests by the PTI were unacceptable national institutions were criticized and properties attacked.