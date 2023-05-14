Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sindh govt sends 263 PTI leaders, activists in detention

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh government on Saturday announced 30-day detention of 263 individuals affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including leaders and workers to maintain law and order in the province.

The provincial government notified that more than 263 PTI leaders and activists were house arrest under ‘maintain public order’ MPO-3.

The arrested workers will be kept in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Khairpur Mirs. It should be noted that the number of arrested workers of the PTI in Karachi has exceeded 400.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, 672 people have also been arrested in protest rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). In Peshawar, 164 people, including 44 men, were arrested, while 18 were arrested in Nowshera, and 41 in Haripur. Meanwhile, 316 people were arrested for violating Section 144.

OUR STAFF REPORT

