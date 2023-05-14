Six terrorists killed in Muslim Bagh operation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s security forces killed at least six terrorists during the clearance operation at Frontier Corps (FC) compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, said the ISPR on Saturday adding that seven sons of the soil including a civilian also embraced Shahadat. The clearance operation at Frontier Corps (FC) compound Muslim Bagh in Northern Balochistan, which started on the evening of May 12 after repulsing the initial onslaught of the terrorists, was completed in the morning of May 13, according to the media wing of the military. The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach, said the ISPR further. “All six terrorists in the compound, who were well-equipped, have been sent to hell. Necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors,” said the ISPR in the statement. In the process of clearance operation, however, the ISPR added, seven sons of the soil including a civilian embraced Shahadat while another six individuals including a woman were injured.