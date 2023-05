KARACHI-A six year old child was killed by firing on minor issue in Liaquatabad area of Karachi on Saturday.

According to the police, the six year old child was injured by receiving a bullet in a fight over trivial issue that turned into an armed conflict between two groups in the area. The child was shifted to hospital for medical aid but could not be revived.

The police further added that a case regarding this incident has been registered and police are actively searching the culprits.