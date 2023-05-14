Spring Festival 2023 begins in Orakzai

Peshawar - The two-day Sparlay (Spring) Festival commenced on Saturday in the breathtaking Kharasha-Khwa Storikhel area of the Orakzai tribal district. The event was inaugurated by Tahir Orakzai, the Director General of Forests, and organized in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Wing for Merged Districts, and the Pakistan Army.

Deputy Commissioner Tayab Abdullah, Colonel Muhammad Tasneem, Commandant of the Orakzai Scouts, Project Director Ishtiaq Ahmad, and tourism industry representatives were among those in attendance at the opening ceremony.

According to the organisers, the festival’s primary goal was to promote tourism in the Orakzai district. Visitors were encouraged to appreciate the region’s natural beauty as well as to immerse themselves in the district’s customs and culture.

Along with pavilions showcasing regional cuisine and cultural artefacts from the five provinces, stalls were set up to showcase the region’s rich heritage.

During his speech, Tahir Orakzai expressed his belief that the gathering would elevate the region’s reputation and create new opportunities for residents to prosper. He highlighted the presence of several tourist sites in Orakzai that were worth exploring and commended the KPCTA for its exceptional efforts in marketing the tourism sector and facilitating visitors to the area.

The festival featured various activities that captivated men and children alike, including the Khattak dance, paragliding, motorbike and jeep races, tent-pegging, karate, camel dances, and horse dances.

To enhance the festival experience, the KPCTA erected stalls dedicated to truck art, ethnic clothing, vintage jewellery, paintings, Charsadda Khadar, Charsadda Chappal, and hats. Winners of numerous games were presented with awards.

The recent Eid holidays attracted over 150,000 visitors to different parts of Orakzai. Notably, significant progress has been made in the construction of camping pods, and the KPCTA has actively promoted Samana Top, Nanwar Cave, and Sampogh Top as tourist destinations.

Moreover, tourist facilitation centres and rest areas have been established, and signboards have been installed to provide information to tourists. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall experience and convenience of visitors exploring the Orakzai district.