Suspects involved in attack on GHQ identified

Several miscreants involved in violence and attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi have been identified and being arrested.

The accused have been identified as Afshan Kamran, Fatima Ahsan, Shabana Fayyaz, Abid Malik, Asim Khursheed, Zahid Ali Shah Gillani, Kashif Khan, Muneeza Ahmed, Jahangir Ahmed, Mohammad Usman Qureshi, Abubakar Ahmed, Pirzada Shehbaz, Ansar Javed and Hammad Khan.

Law enforcement agencies tightening noose against those involved vandalizing government and military properties and rioting, sources said.

Law enforcement raiding teams have become active against the accused, sources said.

The police on Saturday arrested a suspect involved in attack on the GHQ in Rawalpindi during violent protests following arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources yesterday told that the police have arrested a suspect – identified as Idrees – for his alleged involvement in attack on the General Headquarters.

Sources claimed that the arrested suspect – who was identified through videos on social media – was an employee of local government.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a former PTI Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Toba Tek Singh, Javed Akram.

The PTI leader’s family members claimed that Akram’s son and daughter-in-law were also arrested from premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a statement, the police said the arrested individuals were involved in arson attack on Corps Commander House.

Rawalpindi police has constituted a special investigation team to probe the attack on the main gate of the GHQ by violent protesters.

A special investigation team has been GHQ in Rawalpindi being headed by Rawalpindi SSP (Investigation) Zunaira Azfar.