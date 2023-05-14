Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

‘Thankful’ to judiciary, Imran wants probe into vandalism under CJP

‘Thankful’ to judiciary, Imran wants probe into vandalism under CJP
News Desk
May 14, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday denied that his party workers were involved in attacks on military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander House and the General Headquarters (GHQ), during the violent protests that gripped the country recently following his arrest.

In his first address since his release, Khan called for an independent inquiry to unearth the truth. The PTI chairman said that those who were escaping from the elections wanted to create unrest and chaos in the country, not his party. Addressing his supporters via video link, the former PM thanked the judiciary for saving him from going to prison in what he said ‘fake cases.’ “I want an independent and complete investigation on the burning of state buildings and firing at unarmed youth protesters. But I want the Chief Justice of Pakistan to make a panel under him for this.” Khan said he was against violence and vandalism, adding that his party always remained peaceful despite all kinds of provocations.

Final countdown: Thai parties make last-day pitch to voters  

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683948119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023