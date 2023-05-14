‘Thankful’ to judiciary, Imran wants probe into vandalism under CJP

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday denied that his party workers were involved in attacks on military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander House and the General Headquarters (GHQ), during the violent protests that gripped the country recently following his arrest.

In his first address since his release, Khan called for an independent inquiry to unearth the truth. The PTI chairman said that those who were escaping from the elections wanted to create unrest and chaos in the country, not his party. Addressing his supporters via video link, the former PM thanked the judiciary for saving him from going to prison in what he said ‘fake cases.’ “I want an independent and complete investigation on the burning of state buildings and firing at unarmed youth protesters. But I want the Chief Justice of Pakistan to make a panel under him for this.” Khan said he was against violence and vandalism, adding that his party always remained peaceful despite all kinds of provocations.