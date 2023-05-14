Thousands of migrants face tough new US border rules  

Sunday, May 14, 2023
Agencies
May 14, 2023
International

EL PASO - The United States bolted tough new immigration policies into place Saturday, setting up an uncertain future for desperate migrants reaching its southern border, as a top official expressed confidence the system will hold. Thousands of people remained in Mexico hoping to enter the United States, as it was not yet clear how the stringent new rules for people crossing the border illegally would be enforced. In the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, some 200 migrants were blocked by US troops from accessing Gate 42, the entry point to El Paso, Texas, where hundreds crossed on Thursday. In Brownsville, Texas, migrants who crossed before Friday were being taken to detention centers for processing, with many hoping to register their names and be released into the country. Agustin Sortomi said he, his wife and two children had tried to surrender to US authorities but had been turned away. “I don’t know what to do,” he told AFP. “We haven’t realized our dream. Only God knows when we will.” US officials meanwhile reported the death of an unaccompanied migrant child in the custody of Health and Human Services.

