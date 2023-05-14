Training sessions held for civil defence volunteers

Peshawar - In compliance with the directives of the Secretary of Relief and Rehabilitation and the Director General of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a series of training sessions were conducted separately in Landi Kotal, Jamrud, and Bara sub-divisions of Khyber. These sessions aimed to provide vital information and skills related to rescue activities to the dedicated volunteers of the civil defence.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, the training sessions were meticulously planned on a tehsil-wise basis. The district training wing of Rescue 1122 played a pivotal role in enlightening the participants about crucial topics such as first aid, fire fighting, and handling natural disasters. The main objective of these training sessions, as stated by a Rescue 1122 official, was to enhance the technical capabilities of the civil defence workers. The goal was to enable them to efficiently handle emergencies in collaboration with the skilled personnel from Rescue 1122.