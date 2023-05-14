Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Training workshop for media students held at SALU

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A one-day training workshop on “Role of social media for social change” held at Shah Abdul Latif University, (SALU), Khairpur, jointly organized by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Bhittai Social Watch, Advocacy, Department of Media and Communication Studies and Young Peace Development Corp. (YPDC) on Saturday. Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, presided over the workshop, while honorary guests were, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari and Station Manager, APP Sukkur Station, Jamil Soomro.

Speaking at the workshop, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that the University was providing ample opportunities of learning and capacity building for students. He said youth may use the social media for positive change in the society adding that the use of social media was imperative for the socio-economic change of the society. 

Final countdown: Thai parties make last-day pitch to voters  

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683948119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023