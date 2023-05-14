The founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, envisioned a Pakistan striving for democracy, justice, prosperity, peace, and security. Democracy plays a vital role in the development of the system, but the current politics in our country lacks motivation.

There is a tug of war between the government and opposition parties, and the public is living below the poverty line. High inflation has made the lives of people miserable, leading some to commit suicide. Three to four such cases are reported in different newspapers on a daily basis.

Yesterday, 11 people were killed in a big city during a ration distribution. Due to high inflation, the crime rate is increasing rapidly, along with poverty, hunger, malpractice, and corruption. On the other hand, politicians are blaming one another. Who will take the initiative to resolve these major issues in our country? This is the question we must ask ourselves. Economically, our country is weak as the price of the dollar is increasing rapidly. Hence, we request the government to think about our nation and bring about necessary changes in the system to make institutions strong.

SHAFIQUE WASSAN,

Khairpur Mir.