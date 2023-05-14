Sunday, May 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tug of war  

May 14, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, envisioned a Pakistan striving for democracy, justice, prosperity, peace, and security. Democracy plays a vital role in the development of the system, but the current politics in our country lacks motivation. 

There is a tug of war between the government and opposition parties, and the public is living below the poverty line. High inflation has made the lives of people miserable, leading some to commit suicide. Three to four such cases are reported in different newspapers on a daily basis.

Yesterday, 11 people were killed in a big city during a ration distribution. Due to high inflation, the crime rate is increasing rapidly, along with poverty, hunger, malpractice, and corruption. On the other hand, politicians are blaming one another. Who will take the initiative to resolve these major issues in our country? This is the question we must ask ourselves. Economically, our country is weak as the price of the dollar is increasing rapidly. Hence, we request the government to think about our nation and bring about necessary changes in the system to make institutions strong.

Final countdown: Thai parties make last-day pitch to voters  

SHAFIQUE WASSAN,

Khairpur Mir.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1683948119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023