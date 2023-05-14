Usman Dar rejects Khawaja Asif’s apology

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Usman Dar has accused Defense Minister Khawaja Asif of being directly involved in planning an ‘attack’ on his home.

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar held Khawaja Asif responsible for the ‘attack’ on his house following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

PTI leader while rejecting Khawaja Asif’s apology, Usman Dar said, “No need for sympathy, stop shedding crocodile tears.”

It should be noted that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday apologized for the ‘mistreatment’ of women during raids against PTI leaders following the violent protests.

The PML-N leader said he will personally go to tender his apology to the mother of PTI leader Usman Dar for the ‘mistreatment’ she and other females of the Dar family faced if he is allowed.