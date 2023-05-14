Uzma regional winner of Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards

LAHORE-Uzma Siraj from Future World School has been named regional winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards in Pakistan. Run by Cambridge University Press, the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards are a global competition which celebrates the efforts of teachers around the world. This year, the competition received over 11,000 nominations from 99 countries. An increase of over 30% compared to last year’s nominations. The global competition gives students, parents and other teachers the chance to nominate a current primary or secondary teacher for something wonderful they have done. Now in its fifth year, the awards demonstrate the inspiring and positive impact of teachers across the globe and give students a platform to say, ‘thank you’.

Speaking on her win, Siraj said: “I’ve always had a passion for teaching and helping those more in need – whether that be supporting students with day-to-day tasks or providing external pick up and drop off services. To inspire students, we need to ensure they are learning in a safe and comfortable environment best suited to developing their skills. I’m incredibly proud of my students and this? recognition of the care put into my classroom activities and beyond”.

Matthew Walker, Publishing Director for Education at Cambridge University Press, said: ““The achievements of our 2023 regional winners, plus the thousands of nominations we received for the competition, speak volumes for the value of teachers’ roles and the positive impact they have on students. We hope that this recognition will continue to inspire teachers to deliver exceptional teaching and encourage the next generation of learners to aim high in their ambitions”. As a regional winner of the 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teachers Awards, Uzma Siraj will receive £500 worth of books or digital resources, along with a Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards trophy, and promotion for them and their school. She will also feature on a thank you page at the front of new Cambridge University Press Education textbooks from February 2024.

The public can now vote on their favourite teacher out of the six regional winners, to become the overall winner of the Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards 2023. This will be announced on June 06, 2023.