Week-long anti-polio campaign to begin from tomorrow

Under the National Immunisation Programme, a week-long anti-polio campaign will kick off on Monday in various districts of the four provinces in the country.

In Punjab, five-day-long campaign will be held from tomorrow to 19th of this month to immunize more than two million children under 5 years of age.

Almost 12 districts of the province have been made part of the campaign including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in parts of the province tomorrow.

The drive will be conducted in twelve districts of the province including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Bajaur, Hangu, Karak, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Mohmand and Orakzai.

The anti-polio campaign will also be conducted at Afghan refugee camps in Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, Haripur, Mansehra and Malakand districts besides high-risk union councils of Upper and Lower Chitral and Dir along Pak-Afghan border.

More than three point five million children up to five years of age will be vaccinated during the said campaign.

In Balochistan, seven day anti-polio drive will begin in 393 union councils of 18 districts from tomorrow.

During the drive more than 1.2 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

And in Sindh, seven-day national polio campaign will start from tomorrow to 21st of this month in Larkana district. More than 306,950 children of the Larkana district up to the five years of age would be vaccinated Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).