Who will ring ‘the bell of hope’?

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori today inaugurated “bell of hope” outside gate number one of Governor House which would be functional from 12 midnight to 8am for persons with any emergency. They can ring the bell of hope for solution of their grievances.

While addressing media man after inauguration of bell of hope, Governor Sindh said that the only purpose of installation of this bell was to provide masses in need an opportunity to lodge their complaints in Governor House against persons or institutions not providing justice. Any person with emergency can come to Governor House where his or her complaint would be received by a dedicated officer, he added

Replying a question about ongoing census Governor said that it was the right of people of Sindh and its capital Karachi to be counted properly. Any less counting would not be tolerated in any way, he said

Governor Sindh said that he has held more than 28 meetings with Bureau of Statistics officers regarding census and asked them to ensure counting of each and every one in the province. Governor Sindh further said that soon a state of the art computer lab would be inaugurated for training of 50000 youth in various courses of information technology.

Replying to another question Governor Sindh said that he believes in serving the masses without any discrimination of religion or language. His only aim was to mitigate the sufferings of common man, he opined.

He also announced to hold a rally at Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday 21st May to condemn 9th May incidents and pay respects to father of the nation and express solidarity with Armed forces. He appealed Karachiites to come to Mazar-e-Quaid in large number on 21st May.