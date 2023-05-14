With 155 members in Karachi City Council, PPP sets its eyes on mayoral post

KARACHI-Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has said that with 155 members in the soon-to-be-formed City Council, the Pakistan Peoples Party is sure to get its nominee elected as the next mayor of Karachi. Speaking at a press conference here, he said that at present PPP candidates had secured success in 104 union committees in Karachi He said the number of the PPP’s members would increase to 155 after the election against the reserved seats in the City Council.

Ghani said a political party was required to have a minimum of 184 members in the council for getting its nominee elected as the city’s mayor. He said that this requirement would come down to 183 if Firdous Shamim Naqvi of the PTI decided to vacate his seat in the council.

He said the 14 council members belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and four members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam would support the PPP’s candidate for the mayoral seat. Ghani, who is also the Karachi PPP president, hoped that the council members of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan would also support the PPP in the mayoral election.

He predicted that the chairmen of several UCs in Karachi would also support the PPP in the mayoral poll for the continuity of the development works in Karachi. Answering a question about the latest amendment to the provincial local government law allowing an unelected member to become a mayor, the minister told media persons that a similar provision was present in the Local Government Law of 2001. He also claimed that earlier all the concerned political parties had demanded amending the local government law for inserting such a provision. He, however, made it clear that an unelected member after becoming the mayor had to become an elected member of the council within six months of assuming the mayoral charge.