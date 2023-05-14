Youth body recovered from river

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A team of Rescue 1122 on Saturday claimed to have recovered the body of a youngster who drowned in the Indus River the other day.

Farhan, a 13-year-old boy drowned into the Indus River near the Himat area on Friday, said a spokesman of Rescue 1122.

On the report of the boy’s drowning in the river, a team of Rescue 1122 had started rescue and search operation on Friday.

The operation remained continued under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Owais Babar for the second consecutive day. The rescuers fished out the body on Saturday and shifted it to the DHQ Dera Ismail Khan.