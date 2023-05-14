Zelensky to meet Pope as Germany unveils more arms for Ukraine

ROME-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Rome Saturday to meet with Pope Francis and Italian leaders, as Germany unveiled a new weapons package ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. “An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!” Zelensky tweeted shortly after arriving in the EU and NATO member Italy on his first visit since Kyiv’s conflict with Moscow started in February 2022. Pope Francis, who last hosted Zelensky at the Vatican in February 2020, has repeatedly called for peace in Ukraine and prays for the victims of the war almost every week. Security forces locked down large areas of Rome ahead of Zelensky’s visit, which will include an audience with the pope at the Vatican.

and meetings with Premier Meloni and with Italian President Sergia Mattarella, who holds a largely ceremonial post.