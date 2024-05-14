2 dacoits arrested; weapons, cash recovered

FAISALABAD - Millat Town police arrested 2 dacoits and recovered illicit weapons, cash and other items from their possession. A police spokesman said here on Monday that SHO Millat Town Sufiyan Buttar on a tip-off conducted raid at Ghona Road near Chak No.196-RB and succeeded in nabbing two outlaws of a gang including Atif, etc. who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered illegal weapons, cash, mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession while an investigation is under progress, he added.

2 women killed in road accidents

Two women were killed in different road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding car lost control at Chak Jhumra Expressway and fell down from the road near Sikandar Pur Old Bridge. As a result, Rameen (25) daughter of Touqeer of Amir Town Gattwala received serious injuries and died on the spot. Similarly, a 40-year-old woman Sumaira wife of Malangi of Usman Town was killed after receiving serious injuries when a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle near Lorry Adda Faisalabad. The Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to police.

7 hospitalised after taking toxic food

Seven people of a family were hospitalised after taking toxic food in the area of City Sammundri police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that Muhammad Latif of Chak No.466-GB Odan Wali Basti and his family took home-cooked food but it was toxic. As a result, Muhammad Latif (50), his wife Safia Bibi (50), sons Shafiq (25), Babar Latif (22), daughters Sumera (18), Samia (16) and niece Sumaira Ramzan (20) fell ill and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri after providing first aid. The condition of all victims is stated out of danger in the hospital, he added.