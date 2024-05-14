Tuesday, May 14, 2024
718 more meters disconnected on gas theft

APP
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected 718 connections during its on going crackdown against gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs 24 million fine. According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, regional teams disconnected 549 connections on illegal use of gas and imposed a fine of Rs 19.6 million against gas pilferers and also lodged 21 FIRs. In Multan and Bahawalpur, 139 connections were disconnected on illegal use besides imposing Rs 3m fine.In Peshawar, the company disconnected 28 connections on account of illegal use of gas.

