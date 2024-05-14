Attock DC launches ‘clinic on wheels’ program

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, inaugurated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s program “Clinic on Wheels” during a ceremony where he was the guest of honor. CEO Health Dr. Asad Ismail, District Coordinator IRMNCH Dr. Saeed, and other officers were also present. Raza stated that this was a revolutionary step by CM Punjab, which will certainly prove beneficial for people living in remote areas.

Earlier, while giving a briefing to Deputy Commissioner Attock, it was informed that according to this program, provision of health services at the doorstep of the urban slums of Attock City, doctors, dispensers, LHVs, vaccinators, school health nutrition supervisors for camps, lady health supervisor, and a team of lady health workers will be available. In addition to this, free OPD service and free delivery of medicines, free antenatal check-up, free ultrasound service for pregnant women, vaccination for children, vaccination for pregnant women, malnutrition assessment, family planning service, and Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C screening test facilities will be available for children, adolescent girls, and lactating women.