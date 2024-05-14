Cabinet committee for sustainable growth within state-owned enterprises

ISLAMABAD - The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) on Monday decided to fostering transparency, efficiency, and sustainable growth within the state-owned enterprises, reflecting the government’s dedication to ensuring the optimal utilisation of public resources.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs). The meeting was attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Housing & Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Governor SBP, Chairman SECP, federal secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to conduct a review of implementation of the State-Owned Enterprises Policy 2023 and the periodic evaluation of financial and operational performance across SOEs.

The committee chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb directed the concerned ministries/divisions to submit proposals for the categorisation of their respective SOEs by May 20th. The step is aimed at reviewing the rationale for retaining any commercial functions within the public sector. The objective is to retain only the essential functions within the public sector & to assign the remaining functions to the private sector. At the same time the entities which remain in public sector have to be more competitive, accountable, and responsive to the needs of the citizens.

The Central Monitoring Unit of Finance Division presented its ongoing work on the compilation of the Federal SOE Annual Financial Report for fiscal year 2023. The DG CMU informed the meeting that the data of all commercial entities has been obtained & collated, while the analytical work was currently underway.

The committee was briefed on the highlights of the performance of SOEs during the reporting period. The chairman noted that there were a number of gaps in governance and financial management of the companies which needed to be addressed immediately. He directed that vacancies on the BOD’s should be filled without delay. He also directed that the companies who had not their accounts independently audited, should ensure that the audits are completed forthwith. The chairman emphasised that continued losses had to be stopped as a national priority. Therefore SOEs restructuring & privatisation agenda needed to be expedited in order to improve the efficiency of these entities. The committee directed the CMU to finalise & publish the report at the earliest after including the requisite analytical portions prescribed under the SOE Policy.