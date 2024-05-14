CDA chief gives honorariums contrary to austerity measures

ISLAMABAD - During a period when the Federal Government is diligently working to maintain fiscal stability, the current management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is contradicting the austerity vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif by granting monetary rewards to its officers and officials. According to available information, the current Chairman of the CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, has recently approved at least three such cases involving millions of rupees. These cases permitted officers and officials from different directorates to receive additional salaries upon the completion of various tasks. For example, the incumbent chairman approved a grant of honorarium totalling Rs. 1,881,530, equivalent to one basic pay, for nominated officers and officials of the Land Directorate in the last week.

This honorarium was awarded to officers and officials of the Land & Rehabilitation Directorate who performed extra work during the Financial Year 2023-24. However, it’s important to note that during this period, the directorate was almost inactive due to a ban on the allotment and transfer of properties, resulting in limited official work.

Additionally, the incumbent Chairman of the CDA approved a reward equal to one month’s basic pay, amounting to Rs. 1,483,990, for officers and officials who demonstrated exemplary performance of their ordinary duties during the financial years 2023-24. It’s noteworthy that such honorariums are predominantly given to personnel staff members of the Chairman CDA.

Although awarding such incentives for exceptional achievements may have merit, in the case of the civic authority, they were granted without a proper rationale. The practice of claiming honorariums and extra basic pay has become routine in the CDA, benefiting individuals from bottom to top, contrary to the spirit of the federal government’s austerity measures. In April, the Chairman of the CDA approved the grant of ex-gratia amounting to Rs. 11,381,410 for holding an auction of commercial plots in January 2024. This was awarded to officers/officials of the Authority who performed extra duties in addition to their regular work. Sources indicate that almost every directorate of the CDA is availing additional allowances on various pretexts every month, alongside bonus payments for special events. Despite a written inquiry to the Public Relations Directorate of the CDA, no response was received at the time of filing this report.