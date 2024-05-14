CDA launches cleanliness drive at tourist spots

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated a comprehensive cleanliness campaign at various tourist spots in the federal capital to attract visitors on a large scale. Speaking to APP, a CDA official stated that the drive aims to maintain a clean environment as numerous tourists flock to Islamabad and Rawalpindi for recreational purposes. The official mentioned that CDA sanitation workers are actively engaged in collecting plastic waste and other litter to combat uncleanliness.

A significant challenge identified is ensuring a plastic-free environment, particularly in green spaces, where plastic bottles, wrappers, and shopping bags are commonly discarded. The official urged the public to dispose of waste in designated bins across the parks to uphold a fresh environment essential for a healthy life.

According to officials, it is the responsibility of every citizen to raise awareness about park cleanliness and refrain from littering in tourist areas. Meanwhile, citizens from various backgrounds have praised the CDA’s efforts in the cleanliness campaign.