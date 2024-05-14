Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA launches cleanliness drive at tourist spots

APP
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated a comprehensive cleanliness campaign at various tourist spots in the federal capital to attract visitors on a large scale. Speaking to APP, a CDA official stated that the drive aims to maintain a clean environment as numerous tourists flock to Islamabad and Rawalpindi for recreational purposes. The official mentioned that CDA sanitation workers are actively engaged in collecting plastic waste and other litter to combat uncleanliness.

A significant challenge identified is ensuring a plastic-free environment, particularly in green spaces, where plastic bottles, wrappers, and shopping bags are commonly discarded. The official urged the public to dispose of waste in designated bins across the parks to uphold a fresh environment essential for a healthy life.

According to officials, it is the responsibility of every citizen to raise awareness about park cleanliness and refrain from littering in tourist areas. Meanwhile, citizens from various backgrounds have praised the CDA’s efforts in the cleanliness campaign.

Israel's occupation: 76 years of Palestinian tragedy

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024