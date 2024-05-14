Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM grieved over loss of lives in accident near Matiari

Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a road accident on the national highway near Matiari. He said, “I am deeply saddened and sorry for the loss of human lives.” The chief minister directed the Hyderabad commissioner to provide the best medical treatment to the injured persons. He also sought a detailed report from the Hyderabad commissioner regarding the passenger bus and trailer accident. The passenger bus was going from Och Sharif to Karachi when the accident took place.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024