CM grieved over loss of lives in accident near Matiari

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a road accident on the national highway near Matiari. He said, “I am deeply saddened and sorry for the loss of human lives.” The chief minister directed the Hyderabad commissioner to provide the best medical treatment to the injured persons. He also sought a detailed report from the Hyderabad commissioner regarding the passenger bus and trailer accident. The passenger bus was going from Och Sharif to Karachi when the accident took place.