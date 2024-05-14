CM Maryam launches Punjab’s first skills development programme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally inaugurated the 1st CM Skills Development Programme at Government Technology College for Women, here on Monday.

She inaugurated the project digitally along with the students. Under the project, 4000 youth will be trained in 35 TEVTA institutes in different cities. The Punjab government will provide training in international standard advanced IT courses to 4000 students every year. The CM said, “We are going to train youth in the latest demand-driven IT courses in fields like cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, graphic designing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and game development in order to multiply their employability. The number will be raised from 4000 to 40,000 gradually, she vowed. TEVTA free training in advanced courses is the right of youth, which was denied to them in the past unfortunately, she said.

“When I took the first meeting of TEVTA, I felt very sad that we are still running outdated and obsolete courses and curriculum. I directed TEVTA to carry out restructuring on modern lines, and immediately adopt curricula according to the market demand, so that the youth could get jobs even before they graduate,” she expressed.

Students who complete the course will get certification from international organizations like Microsoft, Adobe, Cisco and Unity, she told.

The CM highlighted that people will follow the students for jobs when the courses are done according to the job market, adding that for advanced courses, experts and faculty need to be hired from outside or from the private sector. They are also considering providing laptops to the students who complete the courses, she mentioned.

The CM said, “We are starting the country’s first IT City in Lahore, which will be launched within a year”. She added tech giants of the world are ready to join the IT City project. People just make claims and after five years they have nothing to show. “Thanks to Allah Almighty, we did the launch later but 1000 kids have already completed the training” she said. The PML-N has never given sticks, slingshots and petrol bombs in the hands of children, she added.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in the first meeting of Law and Order, she asked DIG Operations what happened to his eye? He replied that he lost his eye in the incidents of May 9. She added, “When I went to Jinnah House on May 9, my heart was crying. We turned the memorial of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah into a pile of ashes.” The PML-N has given laptops and scholarships to youth. “We have built Danish Schools and state-of-the-art universities. We are also starting a skill development program now,” she mentioned.

Later, the CM met the students in the ceremony. She loved and appreciated them. She also visited the lab and display center of the college and interacted with the students there. She announced to restructure the lab and make it a robotic lab. The CM appreciated the handicrafts, paintings, and ceramic work at the display centre. A student presented her a handmade painting. The CM stopped the car and took a selfie after seeing a student standing on her way back.

Earlier, the CM was given a briefing about the institution established in 1909. She also had a briefing on technical education and training in the college.

The CM congratulated Chairman TEVTA and his team for starting this program just in a month. She was briefed that a thousand children were selected for the program, out of which 400 are girls. “I am happy that a large number of girls have come to the skill development program,” she added.

Students from 15 TEVTA institutions participated in the event, while students from 20 other TEVTA institutes participated through video link.

Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain highlighted the purpose and scope of the project. He said TEVTA’s skilled workers are in demand in Japan, Greece and other industries.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Azma Zahid Bukhari, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Bilal Akbar, MPA Sania Ashiq and Mian Marghob attended the ceremony. Chief Secretary, Secretaries, and other relevant officers were also present.