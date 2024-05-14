Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM orders sustainable water drainage system for Lahore

Agencies
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting on local government here on Monday, reviewed the state of drainage and sewerage system besides progress on repair and rehabilitation measures. The CM said, “No street in Lahore should remain unpaved. A sustainable water drainage system should be devised.” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) and other bodies concerned should work in close coordination, adding that people cannot bear the inconvenience caused by standing water in a street. She said it is painful to see dirty water and overflowing sewerage in broken streets and roads. “All institutions should not ignore problems of the people,” she mentioned. She also reviewed progress on streetlights, parks and horticulture in suburban areas. Senator Pervaiz  Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafique and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG LDA and other relevant officers were also present.

SC grants 4-week time to Islamabad police to complete investigation

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1715660673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024