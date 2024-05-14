Dar holds key meetings in China to enhance coop

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday held key meetings in China to enhance the existing cooperation. In the first meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, held a meeting with Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Ming in Beijing. Senator Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the SCO Charter and the Organization’s fundamental ideals as enunciated in the ‘Shanghai Spirit.’ He expressed Pakistan’s strong commitment to advancing SCO’s security and development cooperation agenda. Recognizing the immense potential of the SCO region, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the collective responsibility of SCO member states to collaborate effectively and harness the collective potential for sustained progress and prosperity of the entire SCO region. The discussion also touched on Pakistan’s initiatives and contributions in its ongoing Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government. Ambassador Zhang conveyed his best wishes to the Government of Pakistan on assuming the Chair and reiterated SCO Secretariat’s continued support to Pakistan during its tenure as Chair of the Heads of Government of the Organization. Later, Ishaq Dar met with the Chairman of Gezhouba Group in Beijing. Gezhouba Group is a subsidiary of Energy China, which is China’s leading company undertaking multiple power generation projects in Pakistan. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed condolences to the Chairman at the tragic incident in Shangla in which 5 Chinese and 1 Pakistani national were martyred. He expressed Pakistan’s firm resolve to bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice and to assure fool-proof security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.