DC supervises anti-encroachment drive in Qasimabad

Our Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi supervised the anti-encroachment drive in Qasimabad on Monday, aimed at clearing roads and improving traffic flow.  Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa conducted the operation to eliminate temporary encroachments including fruit carts, stalls and push carts at Nasim Nagar Chowk.

While the roads from Alamdar Chowk to Ali Palace and from Ponam Chowk to Clock Tower Gate have been cleared of encroachments and traffic flow was restored.

The drive was carried out under the joint efforts of HMC Hyderabad, TMC Qasimabad, TMC Hussainabad alongwith revenue department, police, anti-encroachment force, traffic police and law enforcement agencies.

The DC also emphasised the importance of maintaining clean roads and public places, ensuring the safety and convenience of citizens.

Our Staff Reporter

