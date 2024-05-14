Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC visits examination centre

Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

NAROWAL   -   Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan visited the examination center established at Quaid Academy for Education Development for the inspection of 11th class annual examinations under the auspices of Gujranwala Education Board. The DC reviewed the facilities including sitting plan to make the examination system fool proof and transparent. He inquired from the students about the examination environment, facilities and attitude of the supervisory staff and also registered their feedback.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024