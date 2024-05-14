Dialogue only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Monday that in a parliamentary democracy, dialogue was the sole method to resolve issues; without it, there is no other option. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the ‘leader of the house’ and the ‘leader of the opposition’ were two integral components of this democratic system.

However, referring to the former chairman of PTI, he lamented that unfortunately, there exists a political leader who doesn’t believe in this democratic system and parliament. He alleged PTI founder of attempting to sow chaos and sedition through democracy. Rana Sanaullah reiterated that dialogue was indispensable for addressing national issues.