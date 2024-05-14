Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dialogue only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana

Dialogue only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana
Agencies
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, National, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Monday that in a parliamentary democracy, dialogue was the sole method to resolve issues; without it, there is no other option. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the ‘leader of the house’ and the ‘leader of the opposition’ were two integral components of this democratic system.

However, referring to the former chairman of PTI, he lamented that unfortunately, there exists a political leader who doesn’t believe in this democratic system and parliament. He alleged PTI founder of attempting to sow chaos and sedition through democracy. Rana Sanaullah reiterated that dialogue was indispensable for addressing national issues.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024