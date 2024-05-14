Dolphin Force likely in Sindh to fight street criminals after Lahore

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday paid a special visit to the Karachi Police Office to chair a high-level meeting on law and order situation in the metropolis.

Additional IGP Karachi and other senior police officers welcomed the minister at the KPO. A guard of honour was also presented to him by the police contingent. The home minister Sindh chaired a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the city and issued further necessary instructions after a detailed briefing on various aspects.

Additional IG Karachi Imran Yaqub Minhas presented a briefing on the measures being taken to curb street crimes including theft, robbery, and drug trafficking, and suggested the formation of a Dolphin Force similar to the Lahore Dolphin Force Punjab Police to combat street crimes. He also recommended the provision of 1,800 motorcycles for this purpose.

The additional IGP Karachi informed the meeting that the police are constantly working to protect Chinese citizens, experts, and other foreigners, and have also taken on board the relevant stakeholders in this regard. He said that the incidents of motorcycle theft and mobile phone snatching have decreased significantly due to effective policing and constant action against criminals. He mentioned that four of our employees were martyred in the attack on the KPO, while several police personnel and law enforcement officials were also injured.

The additional IGP Karachi briefed the meeting on the measures being taken to curb street crimes including the formation of a Dolphin Force and requested the provision of necessary resources including motorcycles and vehicles. The minister directed that the police take effective and coordinated action against street criminals and their groups and ensure the arrest of those involved in such activities. He said that street crime is a big challenge that needs to be tackled with determination and the best strategy. He praised the overall performance of the police and said that the measures taken by the DIG West are also commendable.

The minister said that he will again visit next month and review the progress on the instructions given. He said that he will personally visit different areas of the city and review the traffic situation.

He emphasised that no leniency or compromise should be shown on complaints of bribery and extortion and immediate action should be taken against those found guilty. He said that the police should prioritize justice in all their actions and decisions. The meeting was attended by all DIGs of Karachi Police, SSPs and other senior police officers.

Sindh IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon Monday conducted a comprehensive visit of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), delving into the operational challenges across various crime-fighting units under its jurisdiction and issuing directives for further action. Upon his arrival, IGP Sindh was warmly received by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - CTD and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs). During the visit, the DIGP - CTD provided IGP Sindh with an extensive overview of CTD’s performance over the past four months. Notably, 87 cases were filed following 763 intelligence-based operations between January and April. Additionally, 10 high-profile terrorists were apprehended during this period, with 11 terrorists receiving convictions through rigorous investigations leading to court sentences.

Commending the diligent efforts of CTD personnel, IGP Sindh emphasised the tangible results achieved in combating crime. However, he stressed the imperative for continuous enhancement in operational effectiveness, aligning with evolving security demands.

Highlighting the pivotal role of curbing illicit arms proliferation in crime prevention, IGP Sindh underscored the necessity for stringent provincial measures. He advocated for the refinement and enforcement of existing strategies to bolster efforts against illegal arms trade.

Furthermore, IGP Sindh emphasised the significance of robust investigation and prosecution in securing convictions, particularly in terrorism-related cases. He advocated for the recruitment of proficient prosecutors to bolster legal proceedings and ensure justice prevails.