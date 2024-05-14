Tuesday, May 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Elected members of societies, clubs of BNBWU gather

Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   The elected members students clubs and societies of the Begum Nusurat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur on Monday gathered for an oath-taking ceremony, an initiative orchestrated under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Tehmina Nangraj, who champions student engagement.  In a momentous step reflecting her commitment, a new student society (Environmental Protection Society) had already been added, following the Vice Chancellor’s instructions.  During the ceremony, VC, Dr Tahmina Nangraj emphasised the importance of student engagement, highlighting its role in fostering a vibrant university community. The members pledged their commitment to active and responsible stewardship, vowing to uphold university regulations.  Following the oath, the vice chancellor serving as the Patron-in-Chief, adorned elected officials with their badges and presented shields to outgoing appointees, symbolising recognition of their dedicated service during their tenure.

Israel's occupation: 76 years of Palestinian tragedy

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024