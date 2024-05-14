EOC urges districts to improve polio microplans

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator and head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal has expressed dismay over substandard microplans, cautioning districts that leaving out populations in microplans may impact Punjab’s polio free status negatively. Mr Khizer Afzaal stated this while chairing a review meeting on Monday. District Health Authorities officials of 10 districts where a special polio campaign was held recently attended the meeting via a video link. “The non-seriousness of some districts towards development of quality microplans is unacceptable. The deputy district health officers are responsible for ensuring that all microplans in their respective union councils are up to date. Below quality micro-plans are indicative of the fact that polio teams are prospectively missing some populations which runs the risk of allowing polio virus free space”, the EOC coordinator underscored. Mr Afzaal directed the chief executive officers to act against the relevant officers if microplans are frequently found to be of low standards. He suggested to the districts to analyze all polio campaigns data at granular level and remove all discrepancies. The EOC coordinator directed the EOC officials to take deputy commissioners on board regarding the districts’ performance in the recently concluded campaign. The EOC coordinator also expressed dismay over districts’ inability to understand the challenges in the programme and suggested capacity building of the district officials urgently. Mr Afzaal deputed the training team of the EOC to arrange training of district officials on household data of children, missed children coverage and development of quality micro-plans. He directed the EOC officials to work on the prospective dates of trainings and share a report in this regard with him urgently. The Punjab polio eradication programme head was of the view that districts needed to show more commitment towards the polio campaigns, take lethargic officials to task and to start preparations for the new campaign starting in June. Punjab had wrapped up the special polio campaign in 10 high risk districts on Sunday last week. Districts included in the sub-national polio campaign were divided into two categories.

Bigger districts included Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. While smaller districts included Multan, DG Khan, RY Khan, Rajanpur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Mianwali. Over 67,000 polio workers participated in the campaign including 60,000 mobile team members.