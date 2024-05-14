Fatal stabbings and shootings rock twin cities

Rawalpindi/islamabad - As many as three people were killed, while six others suffered bullet injuries in stabbing and firing incidents that took place in various localities of the twin cities in the last 48 hours, informed sources on Monday. Police have registered separate cases against the perpetrators under multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Four suspects have been arrested, according to police spokesmen.

In one incident, Raheel fatally stabbed Muhammad Kamran in the Hosang area of Doltala during a brawl over a land dispute. The incident occurred within the limits of Police Station Jatli, and the police, with the help of Rescue 1122, moved the body to the hospital for postmortem. A murder case has been registered against the accused, who reportedly fled the scene after committing the crime. Similarly, unknown gunmen stormed into a house located in Ranotra Village, in the precinct of PS Chontra, and shot dead former councilor Chaudhry Haji Rab Nawaz. The reason behind the murder has yet to be ascertained by the police, and the unidentified gunmen fled the scene after committing the crime. In Islamabad, the Homicide Investigation Unit of Police Station Industrial Area has registered a murder case against unknown killers involved in stabbing a man named Bilal Amjad in Sector G-7/3-1 and has begun an investigation. According to the FIR, Navid Amjad told the police that he received information that the body of his brother Bilal Amjad was placed in PIMS. He rushed to the hospital and saw the body of his brother, who was stabbed in the neck by unknown killers, killing him on the spot. Bilal had left the house in a car on May 11, 2024, and did not return. Police lodged an FIR against unknown killers and launched a manhunt for their arrest.

In yet another incident, a furious gun battle broke out between two groups (Abdul Nabi Bangish Group and Aurangzeb Bangish Group) in Royal Home Society at Double Road, within the limits of Police Station Nelor, leaving six persons injured, sources said. Police managed to arrest four persons identified as Abdul Nabi Bangish, Nasurallah Khan, Akbar, and Azam, besides seizing illegal arms and ammunition from their possession. Police, along with rescuers, shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. A case has been registered against the accused on the plaintiff of SI Haider Ali of PS Nelor. The IG Islamabad, Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi, has taken notice of the incident and ordered SSP Operations to arrest the fleeing culprits.